Katy Perry Spends Valentine's Day With Friends Ahead of 'Idol' Premiere - Find Out What She Did!

Katy Perry is enjoying Valentine’s Day without her fiance, Orlando Bloom!

The 35-year-old Witness star was seen heading to dinner with friends at Craig’s on Friday night (February 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

Katy was later seen arriving at a party with artist Alex Israel that night. Alex previously designed a 10-foot long wave machine for Katy‘s Witness album/tour launch.

Katy‘s got a busy next few months ahead of her: Season 18 of American Idol debuts on February 16 on ABC. See what she did for the premiere!