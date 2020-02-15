Top Stories
Sat, 15 February 2020 at 2:25 am

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid & Justine Skye Have Galentine's Day Out Together

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid & Justine Skye Have Galentine's Day Out Together

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid share a cute laugh together while exiting a car in new York City on Friday afternoon (February 14).

The two models had a Galentine’s Day out with their other friend and singer, Justine Skye.

Bella, Kendall and Justine were spotted heading out to lunch together before stopping by Best Buy for a little shopping and then it was off to Whole Foods to pick up some groceries for the night.

A few nights before, Kendall and Justine were spotted out to dinner, too.
Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Justine Skye, Kendall Jenner

