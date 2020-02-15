Kendall Jenner Rocks 'Matrix' Inspired Outfit for Day Out in NYC
Kendall Jenner is all smiles as she arrives for lunch at Sadelle’s restaurant on Saturday afternoon (February 15) in New York City.
The 24-year-old model looked straight out of The Matrix in a long, black leather coat over an all black outfit paired with sunglasses for her afternoon outing.
The day before, Kendall joined Bella Hadid and Justine Skye for a Galentine’s Day lunch hangout.
Kendall Jenner recently revealed which of her nieces and nephews she thinks is most stylish!