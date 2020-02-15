Top Stories
Caroline Flack Dead - 'Love Island' Host Dies at 40 Due to Suicide

Kate Middleton Reveals She Did 'Hypnobirthing' for All Three of Her Children

Lady Gaga Shares a Sweet Valentine's Day Selfie With Boyfriend Michael Polansky!

Something Horrible Happened at Kandi Burruss' Restaurant

Sat, 15 February 2020 at 5:50 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks an Athleisure Look While Shopping at the Market With Her Son

Kourtney Kardashian is looking good.

The 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality television star was spotted stopping by the farmer’s market with her 10-year-old son Mason (not pictured) on Saturday (February 15) in Calabasas, Calif.

Kourtney was seen rocking an athleisure look as she browsed the market with her son.

One day before, Kourtney shared adorable snaps of her Valentine’s Day celebration at home, including a giant display of balloons reading “We Love You Mom.”

Here’s the reason she’s reportedly filming less for her family’s hit reality TV series.
