Amanda Bynes is Engaged to the 'Love of Her Life' - See Her Ring!

Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby Girl - See the First Photo!

'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

Kobe & Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Sat, 15 February 2020 at 6:00 am

LeAnn Rimes Covers Billie Eilish's 'When the Party's Over' (Video)

LeAnn Rimes is delivering her own raw take on Billie Eilish‘s track “When the Party’s Over!”

The 37-year-old “I Need You” singer posted her cover video on YouTube on Friday (February 14).

“Happy LovE day, everyone!” LeAnn shared on Instagram. “In the next installment of the #LovESessions I cover one of my favorite @billieeilish songs, ‘when the party’s over’! Watch the full video on my @youtube channel.”

“This song has a haunting quality about it that has always moved me,” she added. “When dreaming up the way to cover this song, that haunting quality is something I wanted to expand on. Singing it acapella does just that and there’s also an intimacy, a vulnerable connection from artist to listener, almost like you were hearing me sing a deeply confessional journal entry.”

Watch the video now!

Be sure to also listen to Billie‘s James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die,” if you haven’t yet.

Fun fact: Billie Eilish just won Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammys, making her the second youngest winner of the award. The youngest is LeAnn Rimes, who was only 14 when she won the award!


LeAnn Rimes ~ when the party’s over (Billie Eilish Cover) (LovE Sessions)
Photos: LeAnn Rimes
Posted to: Billie Eilish, LeAnn Rimes

Getty Images
