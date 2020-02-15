Sat, 15 February 2020 at 3:31 pm
Lizzo Shows Off Her Body in Lingerie After Valentine's Day - Watch! (Video)
Lizzo is flaunting a sexy lingerie look in front of the camera.
The 31-year-old “Juice” singer posted a video on her Instagram after Valentine’s Day on Saturday (February 15).
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lizzo
“Gettin ready for side n–a day ❤️ love u babe 💐,” she captioned the video post.
Just a few days before, Lizzo was all smiles as she hit the beach in a bikini for some fun in the sun in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. See the pictures!
Watch Lizzo‘s post…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram: @lizzobeeating Posted to: Lizzo