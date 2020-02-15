Top Stories
Amanda Bynes is Engaged to the 'Love of Her Life' - See Her Ring!

Amanda Bynes is Engaged to the 'Love of Her Life' - See Her Ring!

Enrique Iglesias &amp; Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby Girl - See the First Photo!

Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby Girl - See the First Photo!

'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

Kobe &amp; Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Kobe & Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Sat, 15 February 2020 at 10:37 am

Madonna & Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams Enjoy a Valentine's Day Dinner Date in London

Madonna & Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams Enjoy a Valentine's Day Dinner Date in London

Madonna is enjoying Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams!

The 61-year-old Madame X pop icon and the 25-year-old dancer were seen heading out to enjoy a Valentine’s Day dinner at Chiltern Firehouse on Friday night (February 14) in London, United Kingdom.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madonna

Earlier in the day, Madonna shared a sweet message for her boyfriend on her Instagram in a rare post about her relationship.

The two were first linked after being seen stepping out together back in September after Madonna‘s first few Madame X Tour shows in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
madonna valentines day february 2020 01
madonna valentines day february 2020 02
madonna valentines day february 2020 03
madonna valentines day february 2020 04

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ahlamalik Williams, Madonna, Valentine's Day

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • WOW - see how many people are already registered for Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Staples Center memorial - TMZ
  • See a first look at Dylan Sprouse in After We Collided - Just Jared Jr
  • Adrienne Bailon opens up about cheating on an ex - TooFab
  • Kylie Jenner chopped off her hair! - Just Jared Jr