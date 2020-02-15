Madonna & Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams Enjoy a Valentine's Day Dinner Date in London

Madonna is enjoying Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams!

The 61-year-old Madame X pop icon and the 25-year-old dancer were seen heading out to enjoy a Valentine’s Day dinner at Chiltern Firehouse on Friday night (February 14) in London, United Kingdom.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madonna

Earlier in the day, Madonna shared a sweet message for her boyfriend on her Instagram in a rare post about her relationship.

The two were first linked after being seen stepping out together back in September after Madonna‘s first few Madame X Tour shows in New York City.