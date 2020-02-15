Margaret Qualley To Star in 'A Head Full Of Ghosts' Movie

Margaret Qualley is set to lead a new psychological thriller movie called A Head Full of Ghosts, Deadline reports.

Based on Paul Tremblay’s horror novel, the film centers on Merry, whose older sister exhibited signs of an indeterminate and terrifying affliction, which tore the Barrett family slowly apart.

Now, 20 years later, Merry is confronted with her family’s traumatic past when Rachel, a journalist with a similarly haunted past, delves into the case, causing Merry to relive and reconsider the devastating memories of her childhood.

Scott Cooper is set to direct, and Robert Downey Jr will executive produce.

If you missed it, Margaret attended the 2020 Oscars last week. See pics of her on the red carpet!