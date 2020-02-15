Nicky Jam & Girlfriend Cydney Moreau Are Engaged - Watch the Proposal! (Video)

Nicky Jam and Cydney Moreau are engaged!

The 38-year-old “X” superstar proposed to the 25-year-old model on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

“The best Valentine’s of my life. I love you @cydrrose. I hope we last until we’re old. I’m the happiest man in the world and no one is going to change that,” he wrote on his Instagram, along with footage of the proposal.

“I love you fiancé @nickyjampr,” she wrote on her Instagram along with photos of the proposal.

Watch the sweet moment…