Kate Middleton Reveals She Did 'Hypnobirthing' for All Three of Her Children

Lady Gaga Shares a Sweet Valentine's Day Selfie With Boyfriend Michael Polansky!

Amanda Bynes is Engaged to the 'Love of Her Life' - See Her Ring!

Something Horrible Happened at Kandi Burruss' Restaurant

Sat, 15 February 2020 at 2:02 pm

Nicky Jam & Girlfriend Cydney Moreau Are Engaged - Watch the Proposal! (Video)

Nicky Jam & Girlfriend Cydney Moreau Are Engaged - Watch the Proposal! (Video)

Nicky Jam and Cydney Moreau are engaged!

The 38-year-old “X” superstar proposed to the 25-year-old model on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicky Jam

“The best Valentine’s of my life. I love you @cydrrose. I hope we last until we’re old. I’m the happiest man in the world and no one is going to change that,” he wrote on his Instagram, along with footage of the proposal.

“I love you fiancé @nickyjampr,” she wrote on her Instagram along with photos of the proposal.

Watch the sweet moment…
Photos: Getty Images
Cydney Moreau, Engaged, Nicky Jam

