Sat, 15 February 2020 at 12:33 am

Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Valentine's Day With Cute 'Instagram vs. Reality' Post With Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Valentine's Day With Cute 'Instagram vs. Reality' Post With Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon balances a few shopping bags in her hands while heading back to her car in Los Angeles earlier in the week.

The 43-year-old actress and producer picked up some new things on a little shopping spree just a few days ahead of Valentine’s Day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

Speaking of Valentine’s Day, Reese shared a cute post with husband Jim Toth for the annual romantic holiday.

“Me and My Valentine! Instagram vs. Reality ❤️,” she captioned her post, showing two very different pics on her social media.

Check them out below!

If you didn’t see, Reese gave a shout out to Taylor Swift about her Netflix documentary.
Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Reese Witherspoon

