Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Valentine's Day With Cute 'Instagram vs. Reality' Post With Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon balances a few shopping bags in her hands while heading back to her car in Los Angeles earlier in the week.

The 43-year-old actress and producer picked up some new things on a little shopping spree just a few days ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Speaking of Valentine’s Day, Reese shared a cute post with husband Jim Toth for the annual romantic holiday.

“Me and My Valentine! Instagram vs. Reality ❤️,” she captioned her post, showing two very different pics on her social media.

If you didn’t see, Reese gave a shout out to Taylor Swift about her Netflix documentary.