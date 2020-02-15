Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Valentine's Day With Cute 'Instagram vs. Reality' Post With Jim Toth
Reese Witherspoon balances a few shopping bags in her hands while heading back to her car in Los Angeles earlier in the week.
The 43-year-old actress and producer picked up some new things on a little shopping spree just a few days ahead of Valentine’s Day.
Speaking of Valentine’s Day, Reese shared a cute post with husband Jim Toth for the annual romantic holiday.
“Me and My Valentine! Instagram vs. Reality ❤️,” she captioned her post, showing two very different pics on her social media.
Me and My Valentine! Instagram vs. Reality ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s1iawWBebj
— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 14, 2020