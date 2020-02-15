Top Stories
Amanda Bynes is Engaged to the 'Love of Her Life' - See Her Ring!

Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby Girl - See the First Photo!

'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

Kobe & Gigi Bryant's Memorial Service Plans Revealed

Sat, 15 February 2020 at 12:55 am

Sandra Oh & Jodie Comer Take On Odd Jobs in 'Killing Eve' Season 3 Pics

Eve and Villanelle are taking on the oddest jobs in these new pics from Killing Eve‘s upcoming season three.

The third season continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice.

For Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Sandra Oh) is dead.

For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances…and perhaps a share of their souls.

Killing Eve is set to return on April 26 on BBC America.

Check out the teaser below!

If you missed her at the Oscars, check out pics of Sandra now!
Photos: BBC America
