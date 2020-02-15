Top Stories
Caroline Flack Dead - 'Love Island' Host Dies at 40 Due to Suicide

Kate Middleton Reveals She Did 'Hypnobirthing' for All Three of Her Children

Lady Gaga Shares a Sweet Valentine's Day Selfie With Boyfriend Michael Polansky!

Something Horrible Happened at Kandi Burruss' Restaurant

Sarah Jessica Parker Remembers 'Sex & the City' Co-Star Lynn Cohen

Sarah Jessica Parker Remembers 'Sex & the City' Co-Star Lynn Cohen

Sarah Jessica Parker is paying tribute to her late Sex & the City co-star Lynn Cohen.

The 54-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday (February 15) to remember the 86-year-old actress after it was announced that she had passed away.

“Beautiful Lynn Cohen. Miranda’s dear and necessary Magda. Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, grace, inspiration. RIP X, SJ,” Sarah Jessica wrote along with a photo of Lynn.

Lynn starred in Sex & The City from Seasons 3-6, and also appeared in both of the film adaptations.

Our thoughts are with Lynn Cohen‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
