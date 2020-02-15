Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Go Out for a Valentine's Day Dinner Date!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are enjoying Valentine’s Day together!

The happy couple was spotted heading out after a meal at the Fat Duck Michelin-starred restaurant, owned by celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal, on Friday night (February 14) in Bray, Berkshire, United Kingdom.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes

Shawn was seen heading out arm-in-arm with Camila as they greeted the doorman.

Earlier in the day, Shawn was seen buying around 10 bunches of flowers and visiting a chocolate shop. Camila is currently filming for the upcoming Cinderella movie in London.

Camila recently released something exciting – watch her new music video!