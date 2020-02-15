Top Stories
Kate Middleton Reveals She Did 'Hypnobirthing' for All Three of Her Children

Kate Middleton Reveals She Did 'Hypnobirthing' for All Three of Her Children

Lady Gaga Shares a Sweet Valentine's Day Selfie With Boyfriend Michael Polansky!

Lady Gaga Shares a Sweet Valentine's Day Selfie With Boyfriend Michael Polansky!

Amanda Bynes is Engaged to the 'Love of Her Life' - See Her Ring!

Amanda Bynes is Engaged to the 'Love of Her Life' - See Her Ring!

Something Horrible Happened at Kandi Burruss' Restaurant

Something Horrible Happened at Kandi Burruss' Restaurant

Sat, 15 February 2020 at 2:19 pm

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Go Out for a Valentine's Day Dinner Date!

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Go Out for a Valentine's Day Dinner Date!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are enjoying Valentine’s Day together!

The happy couple was spotted heading out after a meal at the Fat Duck Michelin-starred restaurant, owned by celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal, on Friday night (February 14) in Bray, Berkshire, United Kingdom.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes

Shawn was seen heading out arm-in-arm with Camila as they greeted the doorman.

Earlier in the day, Shawn was seen buying around 10 bunches of flowers and visiting a chocolate shop. Camila is currently filming for the upcoming Cinderella movie in London.

Camila recently released something exciting – watch her new music video!
Just Jared on Facebook
shawn mendes valentines day february 2020 01
shawn mendes valentines day february 2020 02
shawn mendes valentines day february 2020 03

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Valentine's Day

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • WOW - see how many people are already registered for Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Staples Center memorial - TMZ
  • See a first look at Dylan Sprouse in After We Collided - Just Jared Jr
  • Adrienne Bailon opens up about cheating on an ex - TooFab
  • Kylie Jenner chopped off her hair! - Just Jared Jr