Top Stories
Caroline Flack Dead - 'Love Island' Host Dies at 40 Due to Suicide

Caroline Flack Dead - 'Love Island' Host Dies at 40 Due to Suicide

Kate Middleton Reveals She Did 'Hypnobirthing' for All Three of Her Children

Kate Middleton Reveals She Did 'Hypnobirthing' for All Three of Her Children

Lady Gaga Shares a Sweet Valentine's Day Selfie With Boyfriend Michael Polansky!

Lady Gaga Shares a Sweet Valentine's Day Selfie With Boyfriend Michael Polansky!

Something Horrible Happened at Kandi Burruss' Restaurant

Something Horrible Happened at Kandi Burruss' Restaurant

Sat, 15 February 2020 at 5:33 pm

Whitney Cummings Reveals She Is No Longer Engaged to Miles Skinner

Whitney Cummings Reveals She Is No Longer Engaged to Miles Skinner

Whitney Cummings is calling off her engagement to Miles Skinner.

The 37-year-old comedian revealed the news during the February 5 episode of her podcast, Good For You.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Whitney Cummings

“I am not wearing an engagement ring. I am no longer engaged. Nothing nasty, no drama. It just wasn’t — I feel like nobody will believe me — I truly just was not ready to plan a wedding, the whole thing really overwhelmed me,” she explained, going on to say that her mother suffered a stroke.

“My mom is in bad shape health wise…the idea of planning was just really overwhelming and kind of sad to me. I feel like planning a wedding should be fun and not a complete bummer.”

Whitney and Miles got engaged back in September of 2018. Last year, she told a funny story about her then-fiance meeting J.J. Abrams. Watch here!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Miles Skinner, Whitney Cummings

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • WOW - see how many people are already registered for Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Staples Center memorial - TMZ
  • See a first look at Dylan Sprouse in After We Collided - Just Jared Jr
  • Adrienne Bailon opens up about cheating on an ex - TooFab
  • Kylie Jenner chopped off her hair! - Just Jared Jr