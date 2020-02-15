Whitney Cummings Reveals She Is No Longer Engaged to Miles Skinner

Whitney Cummings is calling off her engagement to Miles Skinner.

The 37-year-old comedian revealed the news during the February 5 episode of her podcast, Good For You.

“I am not wearing an engagement ring. I am no longer engaged. Nothing nasty, no drama. It just wasn’t — I feel like nobody will believe me — I truly just was not ready to plan a wedding, the whole thing really overwhelmed me,” she explained, going on to say that her mother suffered a stroke.

“My mom is in bad shape health wise…the idea of planning was just really overwhelming and kind of sad to me. I feel like planning a wedding should be fun and not a complete bummer.”

Whitney and Miles got engaged back in September of 2018. Last year, she told a funny story about her then-fiance meeting J.J. Abrams. Watch here!