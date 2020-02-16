Adele Performs at Best Friend's Wedding & Possibly Reveals Album Release Date!

Adele is doing the honors for her bestie!

The “Hello” singer officiated her friend Laura Dockrill‘s wedding to The Maccabees musician Hugo White at Mason’s Arms pub on Saturday (February 15) in London, United Kingdom.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adele

At the wedding party, she performed songs on the mic including her smash hit “Rolling in the Deep” and the Spice Girls‘ “Spice Up Your Life,” which was documented by wedding guests including Chernobyl star Robert Emms.

A clip of audio, allegedly from the wedding party, went viral on social media shortly afterward, containing audio of what sounds like Adele saying “expect my album in September” to the excited crowd. Click here to listen.