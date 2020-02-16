Top Stories
Nikita Pearl Waligwa Dead - 'Queen of Katwe' Star Dies at 15

Tyra Banks Reacts to Viral 2008 Interview With Beyonce

Who Said Jussie Smollett Needs to 'Tell The Truth'?

Sun, 16 February 2020 at 12:36 pm

Adele Performs at Best Friend's Wedding & Possibly Reveals Album Release Date!

Adele Performs at Best Friend's Wedding & Possibly Reveals Album Release Date!

Adele is doing the honors for her bestie!

The “Hello” singer officiated her friend Laura Dockrill‘s wedding to The Maccabees musician Hugo White at Mason’s Arms pub on Saturday (February 15) in London, United Kingdom.

At the wedding party, she performed songs on the mic including her smash hit “Rolling in the Deep” and the Spice Girls‘ “Spice Up Your Life,” which was documented by wedding guests including Chernobyl star Robert Emms.

A clip of audio, allegedly from the wedding party, went viral on social media shortly afterward, containing audio of what sounds like Adele saying “expect my album in September” to the excited crowd. Click here to listen.
