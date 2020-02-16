'American Idol' 2020 Judges & Host Salaries Revealed - How Much Do Katy Perry & Ryan Seacrest Make?

The brand new season of American Idol airs tonight on ABC and we have some details about the salaries of the three star judges and the host of the show, Ryan Seacrest.

If you don’t know, the three returning judges this season are Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, who all participated in last year’s season as well.

The reboot of American Idol debuted on ABC back in 2018. The show previously aired on Fox for 15 seasons before making the move to ABC.

WILL YOU BE WATCHING season 18 of American Idol, debuting tonight? Here’s some information about how to watch American Idol‘s brand new season!

Click through the slideshow to see the salaries for the American Idol hosts…