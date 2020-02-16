'American Idol' 2020 Premiere - What to Expect & How to Watch!

American Idol is returning tonight!

The 18th season of the long-running singing competition series premieres on Sunday night (February 16).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

You can expect to see the same judges return for the latest season: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest and mentor Bobby Bones.

When is it on? The show will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, and will run for two hours, featuring auditions from hopefuls in Georgia, Wisconsin and Washington D.C., among other locations.

You can tune in to watch it live on ABC or the ABC app, as well as ABC.com and Hulu.

Original American Idol Kelly Clarkson recently opened up about why she didn’t actually want to win the show. Find out what she said…