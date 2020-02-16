Big Sean Finally Addresses Kendrick Lamar 'Feud' - Watch! (Video)

Top Stories
Big Sean is speaking out about his alleged feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The 31-year-old rapper made an appearance on Joe Budden‘s Pull Up series, which aired on Sunday (February 16).

Back in 2015, Sean released his “Me, Myself & I” freestyle, which alleged had subliminal digs at Kendrick, which he later denied.

“One of the people that, especially after Nipsey [Hussle] died was important for me to connect with was Kendrick. Me and Kendrick got a history…a relationship as peers. When this whole Big Sean, Kendrick beef was going on, it was something I wish I would have spoken up [on],” he said.

“I remember going online and seeing like, ‘Oh, is he talking about Kendrick?’ ‘Cause I’m talking about people who rap fast…I wasn’t beefing with nobody. I’m just rapping n–a. It wasn’t like a specific person or else I would’ve said his name.”

He went on to explain that the two continued to generate headlines with alleged digs in their songs.

“Every verse I do, people be like, ‘Oh is this a response? Is this a response?’ And I’m like, ‘Damn I can’t even show no aggression, people think it’s a damn response.’ It got to a point where somehow it was just a weird tension between me and him even though it was already said it wasn’t no beef. People made it that way,” he explained.

“Fast forward, I let this s–t go. He let that s–t go—he never talked about it. And I never talked about it and I should’ve said something, bro. I should’ve just came out and been like, ‘Naw, that ain’t it’…but I didn’t. I was working on this song with Nip and then Nip passed. I have a show for J. Cole‘s festival. I’m sitting next to Punch from TDE. He like, ‘Bro, wassup—you ever holler at Kendrick?’ I damn near [had] put it on the back burner in my brain. I’m like, ‘Damn, no I never did. And he’s like, ‘Man, you should definitely holler at him.’ Got his number and we communicated. The respect is mutual. It was literally nothing.”

Watch Big Sean explain…
Photos: Getty Images
