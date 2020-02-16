Caitlyn Jenner & Ex-Wife Linda Thompson Hang Out at Open Hearts Foundation Gala 2020

Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson are together again!

The friendly exes both stepped out for the 2020 Open Hearts Foundation Gala on Saturday evening (February 16) in Los Angeles.

Other stars at the event included host Jane Seymour, Caitlyn‘s close friend Sophia Hutchins, and Brian Austin Green.

Inside the event, Linda took to Instagram to share a few photos posing with Caitlyn.

“Beautiful Open Hearts Foundation night with lovely @janeseymour & the wonderful Bionic Man & Fall Guy -Lee Majors! I guest starred on Lee’s very successful TV series The Fall Guy a couple of times…& fun fact…Lee actually paid for my wedding to @caitlynjenner in Hawaii!!! Truth is stranger than fiction! 😉Terry Fator brought along yet ANOTHER Elvis impersonator along with other fun entertainment!” Linda captioned the below post.

Caitlyn and Linda were married from 1981 to 1986 and share sons Brody and Brandon Jenner.

