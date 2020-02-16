Caroline Flack's Boyfriend Breaks Silence on Her Tragic Death

Former Love Island host Caroline Flack died by suicide over the weekend and her boyfriend Lewis Burton is now breaking his silence on the tragedy.

“My heart is broken we had something so special,” the 27-year-old posted on Instagram. “I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.”

Lewis continued, “I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday. I love you with all my heart.”

In December of 2019, Caroline was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with a lamp. She was due in court in March after pleading not guilty.

Caroline left Love Island back in December of 2019 and you can read what she said after her arrest right here.

Our thoughts are with Caroline‘s loved ones during this difficult time.