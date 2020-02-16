Top Stories
Nikita Pearl Waligwa Dead - 'Queen of Katwe' Star Dies at 15

Nikita Pearl Waligwa Dead - 'Queen of Katwe' Star Dies at 15

Tyra Banks Reacts to Viral 2008 Interview With Beyonce

Tyra Banks Reacts to Viral 2008 Interview With Beyonce

Who Said Jussie Smollett Needs to 'Tell The Truth'?

Who Said Jussie Smollett Needs to 'Tell The Truth'?

Sun, 16 February 2020 at 12:03 pm

Celebrity Deaths in 2020 - Remembering The Stars We've Lost

Continue Here »

Celebrity Deaths in 2020 - Remembering The Stars We've Lost

We’re remembering some beloved celebrities who have passed away in 2020 so far. From beloved actors to big time music stars, there have been some shocking deaths in just January and early February alone.

We’re unfortunately only a few weeks into the new year and there have been a handful of deaths so far this year. Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi passed away late in January from a helicopter crash. Kirk Douglas, the legendary actor, sadly just passed away at the age of 103, his family confirmed.

Our continued thoughts are with all the friends, families, and loved ones of the celebrities who have passed away this year so far. Rest in peace.

Click “next slide” to see the list of the stars we’ve lost in 2020…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Check out the latest photos of Keanu Reeves filming The Matrix 4! - TMZ
  • Lili Reinhart is sharing a new excerpt from her upcoming book of poetry - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are talking babies - TooFab
  • Find out how Cameron Dallas surprised his girlfriend for Valentine's Day - Just Jared Jr