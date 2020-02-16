David Beckham & Kids Support Victoria Beckham at Her London Fashion Show!
Victoria Beckham has the support of her family during her big day!
David Beckham and kids Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 8, sat front row at the 45-year-old designer’s fashion show on Sunday morning (February 16) in London, England.
Skipping out on Victoria‘s show was the couple’s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham.
Also in attendance at the fashion show was Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.
Ahead of the show, David took to Instagram to share a family photo from backstage.
“Show time @victoriabeckham .. My babies looking pretty cool right now ♥️ @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven we miss you @brooklynbeckham ♥️ #VBAW20,” David wrote.
If you missed it, the Beckhams recently made a new addition to their family!
