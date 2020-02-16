Every 'Breaking Bad' Character Who Cameos in 'El Camino' on Netflix

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie officially debuted on Netflix in late 2019, and now, for the first time, the movie is airing on AMC tonight!

We’re breaking down every single character from the original series who returned for the new film.

The film is about the time in the wake of Jesse Pinkman’s dramatic escape from captivity. The viewer watches as Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. Aaron Paul returns to the film in his role as Jesse Pinkman.

One of the biggest questions fans have had going into the film is…will Walter White, famously played by Bryan Cranston, return for the movie? Find out in this post!

MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!

Click through the slideshow to see which characters cameo in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie…