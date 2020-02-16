Gigi Hadid Confirms Relationship with Zayn Malik - See What She Posted!

Top Stories
Pregnant Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Step Out After Pregnancy News - See the New Photos!

Sun, 16 February 2020 at 3:12 pm

Gigi Hadid has officially confirmed that she and Zayn Malik are back on!

On Valentine’s Day, Gigi confirmed they’re back on on a post at her @gisposible account, where she posts pics taken from a disposable camera.

“HEY VALENTINE. Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019,” she captioned the pic.

Rumors first began swirling that the on-again/off-again couple were back together due to this comment Gigi made on social media.

In January of 2020, Gigi and Zayn stepped out together, all but confirming their reconciliation. Now it looks like it’s 100% official!

If you don’t know, Gigi and Zayn previously split back in January 2019 after reconciling a few months before that.
Photos: Getty
