Sun, 16 February 2020 at 9:24 pm

Jennifer Hudson Remembers Kobe Bryant with NBA All-Star Game 2020 Performance (Video)

Jennifer Hudson is opening the 2020 NBA All-Star Game with a tribute to Kobe Beyant.

The 38-year-old entertainer performed “For All We Know (We May Meet Again)” ahead of the game on Sunday (February 16) in Chicago, Ill. to honor the late Lakers player, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other people who died in last month’s tragic helicopter crash.

“We will never see another basketball player quite like Kobe,” Magic Johnson said before the game, when fans chanted Kobe’s name and held an eight-second moment of silence. “He was passionate about being a great father, husband, filmmaker.”

If you missed it, the NBA has renamed the All-Star Game MVP Award to honor Kobe.
