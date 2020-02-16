Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Hot Bikini Body in Mirror Selfie After Valentine's Day

Jennifer Lopez is looking so hot!

The 50-year-old “Let’s Get Loud” superstar posted a fierce mirror selfie wearing a bikini on Sunday (February 16) on her Instagram following Valentine’s Day.

“Relaxed and recharged. 🤍,” she captioned the sexy picture, showing off her toned body in a white bikini with her signature bedazzled cup also in view.

She recently reacted to critics who criticized her Super Bowl show for being “too sexy.” Here’s what she said!

