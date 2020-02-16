Top Stories
Sun, 16 February 2020 at 1:44 pm

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Hot Bikini Body in Mirror Selfie After Valentine's Day

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Hot Bikini Body in Mirror Selfie After Valentine's Day

Jennifer Lopez is looking so hot!

The 50-year-old “Let’s Get Loud” superstar posted a fierce mirror selfie wearing a bikini on Sunday (February 16) on her Instagram following Valentine’s Day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

“Relaxed and recharged. 🤍,” she captioned the sexy picture, showing off her toned body in a white bikini with her signature bedazzled cup also in view.

She recently reacted to critics who criticized her Super Bowl show for being “too sexy.” Here’s what she said!

Check out Jennifer Lopez‘s picture…
Photos: Instagram: @jlo
