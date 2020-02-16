Jodie Turner-Smith Puts Baby Bump on Full Display While Out with Hubby Joshua Jackson!

Jodie Turner-Smith is looking very pregnant!

The 33-year-old Queen & Slim actress stepped out for a walk with husband Joshua Jackson and their dogs on Sunday afternoon (February 16) in Los Angeles.

Jodie put her baby bump on full display in a red skirt and white cardigan while the 41-year-old Dawson’s Creek actor sported navy blazer and black sweatpants for their low-key outing.

