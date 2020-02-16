Top Stories
Pregnant Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Step Out After Pregnancy News - See the New Photos!

Sun, 16 February 2020 at 5:16 pm

Justin Bieber Shaves Off His Mustache - Watch! (Video)

Justin Bieber Shaves Off His Mustache - Watch! (Video)

Justin Bieber is getting rid of his facial hair – for now, anyway.

The 25-year-old “Yummy” singer uploaded a video of himself shaving off his mustache on his Instagram Story on Sunday (February 16).

During the video, Justin amusingly listened to The Rolling Stones‘ “Miss You,” Kelly Clarkson‘s “Since U Been Gone,” Ray Charles‘ “Hit the Road Jack” and NSYNC‘s “Gone” while he shaved off his mustache.

“I shaved. MUSTASHIO went on holiday, but he will be back in due time,” Justin later wrote along with a fresh-faced selfie on his Instagram.

Check out Justin Bieber‘s shaved look…
justin bieber instagram 1
justin bieber instagram 2
justin bieber instagram 3
justin bieber instagram 4
justin bieber instagram 5

Photos: Instagram: @justinbieber
