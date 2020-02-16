Kate Middleton Reveals How She Really Felt About Debuting Prince George 1 Day After Giving Birth

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) made an appearance on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, hosted by bestselling author Giovanna Fletcher, and she dished on the famous moment where she debuted Prince George to the world on the steps of the London hospital just one day after his birth in July of 2013.

“Yeah, slightly terrifying, slightly terrifying, I’m not going to lie,” Kate said about debuting her newborn baby boy Prince George on July 23, 2013. Prince George‘s birthday is July 22.

“Everyone had been so supportive and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about and, you know, we’re hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us, and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important,” the Duchess continued.

However, there were “mixed emotions,” adding, “But equally it was coupled with a newborn baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions.”

About meeting her son for the first time, she said, “Amazing, amazing. It is extraordinary as I’ve said. How can the human body do that? It is utterly extraordinary actually. And he was very sweet. And I was also sort of relieved that he was a happy, healthy boy.”

She also revealed that the couple did not know Prince George‘s sex before he was born.

“I didn’t know, no it was a surprise. But also seeing… you know your husband, William, and things like that. Seeing the pure joy of his face it was really special,” she said.

“Everything goes in a bit of a blur. I think, yeah I did stay in hospital overnight, I remember it was one of the hottest days and night with huge thunderstorms so I didn’t get a huge amount of sleep, but George did, which was really great,” she added. “I was keen to get home because, for me, being in hospital, I had all the memories of being in hospital because of being sick [with acute morning sickness] so it wasn’t a place I wanted to hang around in. So, I was really desperate to get home and get back to normality.”

If you don’t know, the Duchess’ brother and sister-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, decided to do things a little differently when they debuted their first born, baby Archie.

See photos from that iconic moment…