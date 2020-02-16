'Love Island' UK Pulled for Second Night Following Caroline Flack's Death

Love Island will not be airing in the United Kingdom for a second night in a row following the death of former host Caroline Flack, ITV2 confirmed on Sunday (February 16).

The show was also pulled on Saturday night (February 15) following the news of her death due to suicide earlier that day.

“Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news. After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death, we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family. Love Island will return tomorrow night, which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts,” a spokesperson told Variety of the decision.

Our thoughts are with Caroline‘s loved ones at this difficult time.

If you or someone you know is in crisis in the United States, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. If you are international, please click here for a list of numbers to call in your country.