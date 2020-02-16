Lupita Nyong'o Remembers 'Queen of Katwe' Co-Star Nikita Pearl Waligwa

Lupita Nyong’o is mourning the death of Nikita Pearl Waligwa.

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to remember her Queen of Katwe young co-star after it was announced she passed away at the age of 15.

“It is with great sadness that I post about the passing of Nikita Waligwa, the sweet, warm, talented girl whom I worked with on the film, Queen Of Katwe,” Lupita wrote. “She played Gloria with such vibrancy. In her real life she had the enormous challenge of battling brain cancer.”

Nikita as initially diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, and she made a recovery in 2017. Sadly, the tumor returned in 2019.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her family and community as they come to terms with having to say goodbye so soon,” Lupita concluded. “May she truly rest in piece. May it be well with her soul.”