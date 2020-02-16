Ne-Yo & Wife Crystal Renay Split After 4 Years of Marriage & He's Revealing the Reason Why

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay are divorcing.

“It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce,” the 40-year-old entertainer said on an episode of the Private Talk With Alexis Texas podcast. “It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of a us realizing- long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that and I will always respect her.”

“Long story short, she’s got demons just like everybody else, just like me,” he continued. “We realize that our demons don’t mesh and until both of us get a hold of our personal demons, it’s gonna be just difficult for us to stay married. With that being said, that’s that, that’s the end of that chapter, not the end of the book. Like I said, that’s the mother of my kids and I love her to death. We’re going to be family forever.”

The couple married in 2016. They have two kids: Shaffer Chimere Smith, Jr., born in March of 2016 and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, born in 2018.

