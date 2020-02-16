Newly Single Jeffree Star Parties in Las Vegas for Valentine's Day

Jeffree Star is living it up!

The 34-year-old Jeffree Star Cosmetics beauty mogul, who announced his split with ex Nathan Schwandt after five years of dating in January, enjoying a weekend-long-celebration at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell Hotel in Las Vegas.

Jeffree arrived in a private jet, and began partying on Friday (February 14) on Valentine’s Day with a group of friends at the hotspot while enjoying a live performance by Ty Dolla $ign.

They returned on Saturday night (February 15) for an elaborate celebration, with the Drai’s Dolls holding up signs with his name, along with a performance by Wiz Khalifa.

Jeffree and his entourage partied well into the early morning on both nights.

