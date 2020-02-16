Top Stories
Pregnant Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Step Out After Pregnancy News - See the New Photos!

'American Idol' Salaries Revealed - See How Much They All Make Per Season!

Who Said Jussie Smollett Needs to 'Tell The Truth'?

Sun, 16 February 2020 at 7:44 pm

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Make One Picture Perfect Couple on Date Night in Milan!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are enjoying date night in Italy!

The 27-year-old singer and the 37-year-old actress held hands as they stepped out for a romantic dinner date on Saturday (February 15) at Paper Moon restaurant in Milan, Italy.

Nick looked sharp in a black suit over a white T-shirt while Priyanka donned a shirt-dress with Dracula’s face on it with wearing black boots for their night out.

The day before, Nick and Priyanka held hands as they celebrated Valentine’s Day together.

FYI: Priyanka is wearing a Moschino x Universal dress.

10+ pictures inside of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra stepping out for date night…
