Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Make One Picture Perfect Couple on Date Night in Milan!
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are enjoying date night in Italy!
The 27-year-old singer and the 37-year-old actress held hands as they stepped out for a romantic dinner date on Saturday (February 15) at Paper Moon restaurant in Milan, Italy.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas
Nick looked sharp in a black suit over a white T-shirt while Priyanka donned a shirt-dress with Dracula’s face on it with wearing black boots for their night out.
The day before, Nick and Priyanka held hands as they celebrated Valentine’s Day together.
FYI: Priyanka is wearing a Moschino x Universal dress.
10+ pictures inside of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra stepping out for date night…