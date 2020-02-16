Top Stories
Nikita Pearl Waligwa Dead - 'Queen of Katwe' Star Dies at 15

Tyra Banks Reacts to Viral 2008 Interview With Beyonce

Who Said Jussie Smollett Needs to 'Tell The Truth'?

Sun, 16 February 2020 at 1:01 pm

'No Time to Die' China Premiere & Tour Canceled Due to Coronavirus

No Time to Die will not be getting a premiere in China.

The Daniel Craig-led James Bond film’s planned premiere in Beijing, as well as the planned tour of other cities in China, has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus quarantine, Deadline reported on Sunday (February 16).

The decision was made because 70,000 theaters in the country have been closed already in an effort to suppress the spreading disease, for which the death toll now exceeds 1,600 people.

The movie is still set to hit theaters in North America on April 10, and in the UK and select international territories on April 2.

This iconic location also shut down in China amid concerns of spreading the disease.
