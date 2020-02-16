Normani & Megan Thee Stallion to Share the Stage at NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 Pregrame Concert!

Normani and Megan Thee Stallion are teaming up for a performance during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend!

It has been announced that the 23-year-old “Motivation” singer and the 25-year-old “Hot Girl Summer” rapper will be performing at the AT&T Pregame Concert on Sunday (February 16) at the Navy Pier in Chicago, Ill.

The performance will be livestreamed on AT&T’s Twitter.

If you didn’t know, Normani and Megan recently teamed up for the song “Diamonds,” which is featured in the new Harley Quinn movie Birds of Prey.



Normani and Megan Thee Stallion‘s will be hitting the stage at 6pm ET.