Top Stories
Caroline Flack Dead - 'Love Island' Host Dies at 40 Due to Suicide

Caroline Flack Dead - 'Love Island' Host Dies at 40 Due to Suicide

Kate Middleton Reveals She Did 'Hypnobirthing' for All Three of Her Children

Kate Middleton Reveals She Did 'Hypnobirthing' for All Three of Her Children

Something Horrible Happened at Kandi Burruss' Restaurant

Something Horrible Happened at Kandi Burruss' Restaurant

Sun, 16 February 2020 at 1:33 am

Normani & Megan Thee Stallion to Share the Stage at NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 Pregrame Concert!

Normani & Megan Thee Stallion to Share the Stage at NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 Pregrame Concert!

Normani and Megan Thee Stallion are teaming up for a performance during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend!

It has been announced that the 23-year-old “Motivation” singer and the 25-year-old “Hot Girl Summer” rapper will be performing at the AT&T Pregame Concert on Sunday (February 16) at the Navy Pier in Chicago, Ill.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Normani

The performance will be livestreamed on AT&T’s Twitter.

If you didn’t know, Normani and Megan recently teamed up for the song “Diamonds,” which is featured in the new Harley Quinn movie Birds of Prey.

Normani and Megan Thee Stallion‘s will be hitting the stage at 6pm ET.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Megan Thee Stallion, Normani

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • WOW - see how many people are already registered for Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Staples Center memorial - TMZ
  • See a first look at Dylan Sprouse in After We Collided - Just Jared Jr
  • Adrienne Bailon opens up about cheating on an ex - TooFab
  • Kylie Jenner chopped off her hair! - Just Jared Jr