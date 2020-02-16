'Parasite' Has a Record Box Office Boost After Oscars 2020 Win!

Parasite is having a phenomenal run at the box office!

The Bong Joon-ho-directed film, which picked up the Best Picture award at the 2020 Oscars, got a record boost at the box office following the win, Variety reported on Sunday (February 16).

The film brought in $5.5 million over the weekend – a 234% increase in ticket sales, marking the biggest post-Oscars boost in the past decade. The movie has brought in $8.8 million since the ceremony. To date, Parasite has made $44 million in the United States, resulting in a global earning of $175 million.

It is the first non-English film in history to win the Best Picture award. Here’s why Bong Joon-ho only gets to keep three out of four Oscars for Parasite…