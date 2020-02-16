Pregnant Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Step Out After Pregnancy News!

We haven’t seen much of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner since Just Jared exclusively revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

Now, there are new photos of them at the airport in Milan, Italy on Sunday (February 16).

The pair were seen walking through the airport with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin Jonas as they headed to a jet en route to the next Jonas Brothers tour location. The guys have a show tonight in Madrid, Spain – so fans believe that is where they are headed!

