Caroline Flack Dead - 'Love Island' Host Dies at 40 Due to Suicide

Kate Middleton Reveals She Did 'Hypnobirthing' for All Three of Her Children

Something Horrible Happened at Kandi Burruss' Restaurant

Sun, 16 February 2020 at 1:05 am

Queen Latifah Honors Kobe Bryant with NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 Performance - Watch Now

Queen Latifah is paying tribute to Kobe Bryant.

The 49-year-old entertainer took to the stage during an event held during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday (February 15) at the United Center in Chicago, Ill.

Retied NBA player Grant Hill introduced Queen Latifah, and paid tribute to the late Lakers legend and late NBA commissioner David Stern.

“David Stern turned the NBA into what it is today,” Grant said. “A league that uses the values of the game, like equality and respect, to bring people together.”

“And like Kobe Bryant, David believed the power of our game to change lives…,” Grant continued. “And while recognizing the tremendous loss we feel in our hearts, we know they would want us to keep our heads up and continue to play on. So, tonight, as we celebrate the game we all love, we’ll reflect and rise together as one NBA family. Here to perform a song with that message in mind is my friend, the great Queen Latifah.”

Queen Latifah covered Stevie Wonder‘s hit “Love’s In Need of Love Today” and switched some of the lyrics to honor Kobe.

“Give Love a shot / When you do say KOBE / 24 Hours 8 Days a week, trophies,” she sang.

If you missed it, Kobe‘s wife Vanessa Bryant shared a sweet message in honor of her late husband’s “favorite holiday.”
