Roddy Ricch Is No. 1 for a Fourth Week on Billboard 200 With 'Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial'!

Roddy Ricch‘s reign isn’t letting up.

The 21-year-old star’s latest set, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, returned to the top spot at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as of Sunday (February 16), according to the official chart company.

This marks the album’s fourth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the chart. The album brought in 79,000 equivalent album units in the past week. The album first debuted at No. 1 at the end of December of 2019, and returned to No. 1 in January and February.

The last album to do so was Taylor Swift‘s 1989. Congratulations, Roddy!

1. Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

2. Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

3. Eminem, Music to Be Murdered By

4. Green Day, Father of All…

5. Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

6. Lil Wayne, Funeral

7. Pop Smoke, Meet the Woo, V.2

8. Halsey, Manic

9. DaBaby, Kirk

10. Taylor Swift, Lover