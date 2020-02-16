See Which Stars Attended Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Baby Shower!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita‘s baby shower was a star-studded event!

The dads-to-be were joined by friends including Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland, and Lisa Rinna at their shower on Saturday afternoon (February 16) in Los Angeles.

Other stars at the party included Colton Haynes, singer Betty Who, and celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin.

During the party, guests were treated to a surprise performance by a group of male synchronized swimmers.

Sofia took to Instagram to share a few photos from the shower.

“Congratulations Jesse and Justin!!!❤️❤️❤️👶👶👶 we luv iuu!!!” Sofia wrote.

Late last month, Jesse and Justin announced they were expecting their first child together!

