'Sonic the Hedgehog' Sets Video Game Movie Opening Record at Box Office!

Sonic the Hedgehog is a record-breaking smash hit!

The Paramount film brought in $57 million over its three-day North American opening at the box office, setting a record for a video game adaptation, THR reported on Sunday (February 16).

The movie is now projected to pull in a four-day gross of $68 million over Presidents Day weekend, making it one of the best openings ever for the long weekend.

Detective Pikachu previously held the record for the best North American opening for a video game adaptation with $54.3 million in 2019.

The movie also brought in $43 million overseas, giving it a total global haul of $111 million through Monday.

The film has an A CinemaScore, and a 63% Fresh rating on RottenTomatoes.

Ben Schwartz voices the titular Sonic, teaming up with a sheriff (James Marsden) to battle evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

