Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals What Happened When Mom Diana Ross Heard Her Sing Professionally for First Time - Watch! (Video)

The 47-year-old Black-ish actress attended Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour, presented by WW, at American Airlines Center on Saturday (February 15) in Dallas, Texas.

During her appearance, she spoke about how she felt having her mother, Diana Ross, hear her sing professionally for the first time in upcoming film The High Note, out this May.

“This was one of the most beautiful moments of my life, I think…she came out of the house, came out of the garage, got in my car, closed the windows, and I was, like, okay. Here it is, mom. Here’s me,” she explained.

“You can imagine, you know, we all have fears. We all have these things that we’ve hidden away that we think are not worthy of coming forward. They might not be good enough. They might be compared to somebody else. And I had to realize that it’s not the sound of my voice, it’s the honesty of my voice that is the key. I’m not supposed to sound like my mom…I’m not even supposed to be her. I can’t fill her shoes. No one can fill her shoes.”

“I got her in the car and the first note happened…she pushed my arm and she turns to me and her face was covered in tears. And she said, ‘Finally.’”

