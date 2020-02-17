Top Stories
These Stars Had the Shortest Celebrity Marriages - One Only Lasted 55 Hours!

These Stars Had the Shortest Celebrity Marriages - One Only Lasted 55 Hours!

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show &amp; Fans Are Devastated

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show & Fans Are Devastated

Steph Curry's Sexy Photo with Wife Ayesha Goes Viral &amp; She Has Some Thoughts About It!

Steph Curry's Sexy Photo with Wife Ayesha Goes Viral & She Has Some Thoughts About It!

Mon, 17 February 2020 at 5:38 pm

'AGT: The Champions' 2020 Finale Preview - Meet the Top 10 Acts

Continue Here »

'AGT: The Champions' 2020 Finale Preview - Meet the Top 10 Acts

The season two finale of America’s Got Talent: The Champions is airing TONIGHT (February 17) and we will find out who the winner is!

40 acts from Got Talent franchises around the world competed this year to be crowned the world champion and the final 10 acts performed during last week’s episode.

America voted and the winner is going to be revealed during tonight’s show. There are also going to be appearances from stars like Travis Barker, KISS, and former AGT winners Kodi Lee and Shin Lim, among others.

The judges on this year’s edition of The Champions were Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and newcomer Alesha Dixon.

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 10…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Pete Buttigieg claps back at Rush Limbaugh's homophobic comment - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon has an idea for a possible Cheetah Girls reboot - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber admits he was unfaithful in a past relationship - TooFab
  • Lucy Hale says she relates to Taylor Swift in this way - Just Jared Jr