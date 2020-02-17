'AGT: The Champions' 2020 Finale Preview - Meet the Top 10 Acts

The season two finale of America’s Got Talent: The Champions is airing TONIGHT (February 17) and we will find out who the winner is!

40 acts from Got Talent franchises around the world competed this year to be crowned the world champion and the final 10 acts performed during last week’s episode.

America voted and the winner is going to be revealed during tonight’s show. There are also going to be appearances from stars like Travis Barker, KISS, and former AGT winners Kodi Lee and Shin Lim, among others.

The judges on this year’s edition of The Champions were Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and newcomer Alesha Dixon.

