Ambulance Called to Caroline Flack's Home the Night Before Death (Report)

More tragic details are being revealed about what happened the night before Caroline Flack‘s tragic death.

The 40-year-old former Love Island host was found dead by suicide on Saturday (February 15) at her home in London, England.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed that they responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. on Friday (February 14). People is reporting that it was Caroline’s home.

“Crews attended and, following a clinical assessment, the person was not taken to hospital,” the spokesperson told People. “Due to patient confidentiality we cannot comment further.”

Caroline‘s boyfriend broke his silence the day after her death with a tribute post.

