Top Stories
Riverdale's KJ Apa Flashes Ellen DeGeneres, Explains Why He Did It (Video)

Riverdale's KJ Apa Flashes Ellen DeGeneres, Explains Why He Did It (Video)

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show &amp; Fans Are Devastated

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show & Fans Are Devastated

Is Justin Bieber Referring to Selena Gomez in Interview About 'Reckless' Past Relationship?

Is Justin Bieber Referring to Selena Gomez in Interview About 'Reckless' Past Relationship?

Mon, 17 February 2020 at 11:13 am

Ambulance Called to Caroline Flack's Home the Night Before Death (Report)

Ambulance Called to Caroline Flack's Home the Night Before Death (Report)

More tragic details are being revealed about what happened the night before Caroline Flack‘s tragic death.

The 40-year-old former Love Island host was found dead by suicide on Saturday (February 15) at her home in London, England.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed that they responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. on Friday (February 14). People is reporting that it was Caroline’s home.

“Crews attended and, following a clinical assessment, the person was not taken to hospital,” the spokesperson told People. “Due to patient confidentiality we cannot comment further.”

Caroline‘s boyfriend broke his silence the day after her death with a tribute post.

We’re remembering all the stars we have lost so far in 2020. RIP.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: caroline flack

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Pete Buttigieg claps back at Rush Limbaugh's homophobic comment - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon has an idea for a possible Cheetah Girls reboot - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber admits he was unfaithful in a past relationship - TooFab
  • Lucy Hale says she relates to Taylor Swift in this way - Just Jared Jr