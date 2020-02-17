Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake Keep the 'Trolls World Tour' International Press Going!

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick pose for photos at the Trolls World Tour photo call on Monday (February 17) in Berlin, Germany.

The stars of the film stepped out for the press event in the middle of their massive world tour for the movie.

Trolls World Tour is the sequel to the 2016 film and is set to hit theaters on April 17, 2020.

