Mon, 17 February 2020 at 6:01 pm

Bachelor Nation's Jordan Kimball Strips Down with the Chippendales, Gets His Girlfriend's Support!

Bachelor Nation's Jordan Kimball Strips Down with the Chippendales, Gets His Girlfriend's Support!

Jordan Kimball is the latest celeb to join the cast of Chippendales for some special performances!

The 28-year-old Bachelor Nation made his debut in the Valentine’s Day show on Friday (February 14) at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Jordan got support from his girlfriend Christina Creedon and even teased a possible engagement in an Instagram post that night. He wrote, “Oh my baby, I’ll give you endless kisses for the rest of my life. Happy Valentines Day, I love you ❤️.”

You might remember Jordan from when he appeared on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2018 and then he was on Bachelor in Paradise, where he got engaged to Jenna Cooper. That engagement ended in September 2018 after she was accused of cheating on him.

