Cate Blanchett & Billy Porter Are Just 2 of the Stars at Roksanda's Fashion Show!

Cate Blanchett and Billy Porter attend the Roksanda show during London Fashion Week February 2020 on Sunday (February 16) in London, England.

They were joined at the show by Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, legendary star Vanessa Redgrave, actress Sheila Atim, writer Sinead Burke, actress Joely Richardson, actress Zawe Ashton, costume designer Sandy Powell, and more.

The stars all sat in the front row to watch the runway show for the iconic brand. See all the photos in the gallery!

