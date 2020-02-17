Top Stories
Cate Blanchett, FKA twigs, & More Sit Front Row for Burberry's London Fashion Show

Cate Blanchett poses for a photo while attending the Burberry fashion show during London Fashion Week on Monday (February 17) in London, England.

The show featured not only a star-studded runway with some of the world’s top models, but also a star-studded front row.

Honey Boy actress FKA twigs sat next to Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer, and her co-star Jacob Elordi was there as well.

More stars who attended included Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon, models Naomi Campbell and Winnie Harlow, football player Odell Beckham Jr., BAFTA winner Micheal Ward, grown-ish actor Luka Sabbat, and Fai Khadra, who supported his best friend Kendall Jenner.

20+ pictures inside of celebs attending the Burberry show…

