These Stars Had the Shortest Celebrity Marriages - One Only Lasted 55 Hours!

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show & Fans Are Devastated

Steph Curry's Sexy Photo with Wife Ayesha Goes Viral & She Has Some Thoughts About It!

Mon, 17 February 2020 at 4:00 pm

Chrissy Teigen Says She Hasn't Been Arrested But We're Definitely Missing Some Major Context!

Chrissy Teigen is clarifying that she hasn’t been arrested…but we really don’t know the backstory and we’re assuming it was just a joke tweet!

It all started when the cookbook author posted a tweet on Monday (February 17) that read, “1. Haven’t been arrested. Wreckless, but lucky.”

Chrissy then followed the tweet up with, “I forgot to attach the pic and I just give up. no context is fine.”

We’ll follow up when we know more…or if Chrissy ever decides to post that pic!

If you missed it, Chrissy recently had to explain her behavior at Beyonce‘s Oscars after party!
